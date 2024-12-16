Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in GATX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GATX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

GATX stock opened at $161.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $114.78 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

