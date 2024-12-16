Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $59.40 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KB. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on KB

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.