NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $687,143,000 after buying an additional 7,851,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 23.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,888,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

