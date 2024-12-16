Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 7,064 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 36.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,568.36. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

