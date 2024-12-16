Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $239,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 105.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares during the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 430.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 612,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 497,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

