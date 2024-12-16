State Street Corp Has $97.99 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.98% of Minerals Technologies worth $97,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2,418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 585.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

