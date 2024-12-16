Jane Street Group LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $32,576,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,469,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,166,000. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 259,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $3,975,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

B opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

