Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Graham worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Graham by 60.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

GHC opened at $900.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $881.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.72. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $657.96 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.