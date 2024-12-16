Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Hecla Mining worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

