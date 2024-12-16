Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,738.72. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $130,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,756.16. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.