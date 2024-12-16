Wellington Management Group LLP Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,488 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Peoples Bancorp worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,322 shares in the company, valued at $986,172.04. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,205.60. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,445 shares of company stock worth $424,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

