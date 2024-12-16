Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Interface by 70.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $473,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,360.51. This trade represents a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,987 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

