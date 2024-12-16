Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on HGV

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.