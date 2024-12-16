Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $224,000 Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 67.6% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.8 %

TNL stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. This trade represents a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.