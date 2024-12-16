Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 442,618 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $13,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.8 %

STAG opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.