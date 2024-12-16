State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $115,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

