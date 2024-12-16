State Street Corp Grows Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.44% of Insperity worth $113,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,247,000 after purchasing an additional 197,309 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,733,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,082,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Insperity by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

