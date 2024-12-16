UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys Shares of 42,307 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.41 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULS shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UL Solutions news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $312,377.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,062.78. This trade represents a 7.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

