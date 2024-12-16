Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after buying an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 658,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 826,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ST stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.