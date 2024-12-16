AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.70 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.37 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $13.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

