Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $2,693,728.88 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,693,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 573,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,401,692.66. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Manuel Bronstein sold 10,492 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $518,829.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $1,969,127.38.

Shares of RBLX opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $61.05.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,003,000 after buying an additional 408,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

