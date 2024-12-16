Under Armour’s (UAA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.34.

UAA opened at $8.81 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -293.57 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

