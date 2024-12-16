Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,033 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 150.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Azenta news, CEO John Marotta purchased 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,681.76. This represents a 14.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,529.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,352.44. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $126,689. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.