Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,269.74 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $800.76 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,255.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,205.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

