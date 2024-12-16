Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $423.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $300.28 and a 12-month high of $427.45.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

