Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 1,349 Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,327.12. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Nicole Renee St. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,229. The trade was a 6.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,176,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock opened at $159.46 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52. The firm has a market cap of $433.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

