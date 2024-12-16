Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,640,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,935 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 207,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 317,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $209,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $180,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,460.90. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

