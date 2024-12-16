Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 7,108 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $21.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.