Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 19,967 BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAXX. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $7,991,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,983,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $435,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

TAXX opened at $50.54 on Monday. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

