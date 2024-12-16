Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 395,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 31.2% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 113,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Miller Industries by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MLR opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.96. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $314.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MLR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLR

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.