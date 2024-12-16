Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PTC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in PTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $198.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

