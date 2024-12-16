Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,176 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 466,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

