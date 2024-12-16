Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,668,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.