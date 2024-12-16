Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

