Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $336.28 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $369.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.20.

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.