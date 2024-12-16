Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $217,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Price Performance
CRVL stock opened at $352.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.35. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.89 and a fifty-two week high of $381.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CorVel
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CorVel
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.