Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 49,893 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,893 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 655,065 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,498,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $35,980,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 73.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 539,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,076.25. This trade represents a 25.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.25. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.