Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,676 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 807,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 412,704 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 290,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $12.54 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $919.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

