Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,998,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 665.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 545,371 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,753,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,699,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

BellRing Brands Trading

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

