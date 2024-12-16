Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,649 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OWL opened at $24.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

