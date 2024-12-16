Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.05. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

