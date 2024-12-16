Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Ranpak Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PACK opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.08 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.