Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT at $61.57

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 7.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 37,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $961,487.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000.28. This trade represents a 37.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.