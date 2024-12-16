Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after buying an additional 66,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,842,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 952,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,922 shares in the last quarter.

POR opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

