XTX Topco Ltd Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 309.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 44.7% during the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 7,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $116.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.19. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

