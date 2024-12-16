XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 75,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 66.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after buying an additional 485,172 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank OZK by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

