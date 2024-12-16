7,954 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,222,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $70.52 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
