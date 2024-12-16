7,954 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after buying an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 249,746 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,167,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,222,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $70.52 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.