XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.1 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

