XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $418,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,628,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in NIKE by 49.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 40,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in NIKE by 23.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 747,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.04.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $77.25 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

