XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,428.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $372.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -11.59%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

